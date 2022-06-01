Catholic World News

Pope Francis at Rosary for peace: Prayer can save the world

June 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On May 31, the Feast of the Visitation and final day of the month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis presided at the recitation of the Holy Rosary for peace at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome (video).



In conjunction with the prayer in Santa Maria Maggiore, a Rosary for peace was also prayed at Marian shrines around the world.

