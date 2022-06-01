Catholic World News

Pope names new members of Vatican doctrinal congregation

June 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed new members of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), including three Americans: Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago; Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the prefect of the dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life; and Archbishop Augustine Di Noia, the adjunct secretary of the CDF.



Among the other members—who are appointed for 5-year terms—are Cardinals Luis Tagle, the prefect of the Congregation for Evangelization; Mario Grech, the secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops; and Marcello Semeraro, the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

