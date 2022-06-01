Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal visiting Romania, to discuss Ukrainian refugees

June 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, the prefect of the Congregation for Eastern Churches, is in Romania this week, to meet with leaders of the Byzantine-rite Romanian Catholic Church, “to express gratitude for what is being done to welcome refugees from the conflict in Ukraine.”

