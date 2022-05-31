Catholic World News

Pope promotes Rosary for peace, urges Christians to listen more

May 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I invite the faithful, families, and communities to join this invocation to obtain from God—through the intercession of the Queen of Peace—the gift which the world awaits,” Pope Francis said, as the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization organized a May 31 Rosary for peace at international Marian shrines.

