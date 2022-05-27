Catholic World News

Pope Francis: World needs a new Christian model of economy

May 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We cannot live with an economic pattern that comes from the liberals and the Enlightenment” Pope Francis said in extemporaneous remarks to the directors of the Global Solidarity Fund. “Nor can we live with an economic pattern that comes from Communism. We need a Christian economy, let’s put it this way.”



The Pope also praised the work of economist Mariana Mazzucato after he said that “we need to move from the liberal economy to an economy shared by the people, to a communitarian economy.”



(During his remarks, the Pope also joked about America’s Irish and Italian immigrants.)

