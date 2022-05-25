Catholic World News

Pope jokes about America’s Irish, Italian immigrants

May 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis joked about Irish and Italian immigrants to the US during a May 25 talk. He said: “The Irish brought you whiskey and the Italians brought you the Mafia.”



The Pope was speaking to members of the International Solidarity Fund, encouraging support for immigration. He said that he had heard the joke from “someone from the United States.”

