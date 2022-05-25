Catholic World News

Papal telegram for Michigan tornado victims

May 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence in the Pope’s name to Bishop Jeffrey Walsh of Gaylord following a deadly tornado in the northern Michigan city.

