Chinese bishop’s whereabouts remain unknown a year after his arrest

May 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Zhang Weizhu of Xinxiang, a city of 6.2 million in (map), was arrested in May 2021.



AsiaNews and UCA News have also reported on the anniversary of his arrest.

