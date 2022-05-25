Catholic World News
Chinese bishop’s whereabouts remain unknown a year after his arrest
May 25, 2022
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Zhang Weizhu of Xinxiang, a city of 6.2 million in (map), was arrested in May 2021.
AsiaNews and UCA News have also reported on the anniversary of his arrest.
