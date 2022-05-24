Catholic World News

Vatican must support Ukraine, Polish archbishop says

May 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, the president of the Polish bishops’ conference, argues that it is “crucially important that the Holy See supports Ukraine” in the current conflict.



The Polish archbishop said that current Vatican policy betrays a “naive and utopian” approach, and places an undue emphasis on continued friendly ties with Russia.

