Ukrainians expect ‘proper assessment’ of war from Holy See, Major Archbishop tells Vatican foreign minister
May 24, 2022
» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church
CWN Editor's Note: During his three-day visit to Ukraine, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, met with Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.
Major Archbishop Shevchuk welcomed the visit as “a very powerful diplomatic sign of support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people from the Apostolic See.” At the same time, the prelate conveyed “the expectations of Ukrainians regarding the role of the Apostolic See in the current situation of Russia’s war against Ukraine.”
Major Archbishop Shevchuk told Archbishop Gallagher that Ukrainians expect the Vatican “to give a proper assessment of this war in terms of both international law and Christian morality” and to “play its role in stopping aggression.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!