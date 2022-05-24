Catholic World News

Ukrainians expect ‘proper assessment’ of war from Holy See, Major Archbishop tells Vatican foreign minister

May 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: During his three-day visit to Ukraine, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, met with Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.



Major Archbishop Shevchuk welcomed the visit as “a very powerful diplomatic sign of support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people from the Apostolic See.” At the same time, the prelate conveyed “the expectations of Ukrainians regarding the role of the Apostolic See in the current situation of Russia’s war against Ukraine.”



Major Archbishop Shevchuk told Archbishop Gallagher that Ukrainians expect the Vatican “to give a proper assessment of this war in terms of both international law and Christian morality” and to “play its role in stopping aggression.”

