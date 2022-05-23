Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister prays at Bucha

May 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: During a three-day visit to Ukraine, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, said that the Holy See is “completely committed’ to Ukraine’s territorial integrity” and visited the site of the Bucha massacre.



“You see the place where the bodies were buried,” he said. “You see the great atrocities that people are capable of imposing upon others.”



“You can see the determination of the people to rebuild and to make a success of their country as it was before, and even better than it was before this tragic war started,” he added.

