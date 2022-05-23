Catholic World News

Berlin archbishop asks forgiveness for discrimination because of sexual orientation

May 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: During an ecumenical prayer service, Archbishop Heiner Koch of Berlin “asked forgiveness for the Church’s discrimination against people because of their sexual orientation” and described it as an “unholy line of tradition.”



“The archbishop said each parish would have commissioners to counter such discrimination,” the report continued. “He pledged to intervene personally if employees of the archdiocese were threatened with consequences under Church labor law on the grounds of their sexual orientation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

