International Catholic-Orthodox dialogue resumes in Crete

May 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following a two-year hiatus because of Covid, the Coordinating Committee of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Roman Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church held a five-day meeting in Crete.



The Committee is co-chaired by Cardinal Kurt Koch, President of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, and Archbishop Job of Telmessos, of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.



The Committee approved a revised draft of a new document, “Primacy and Synodality in the Second Millennium and Today.” The dialogue’s previous document, devoted to synodality and primacy in the first millennium, was published in 2016.

