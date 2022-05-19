Catholic World News

‘Politics is encounter, reflection, action,’ Pope tells Chemin Neuf’s political fraternity

May 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Encounter, reflection, action: this is a political program in the Christian sense,” Pope Francis said in an address to members of the Political Fraternity of the Chemin Neuf charismatic community.



“From joining in prayer to the Father from whom all things proceed, from imitating Jesus Christ, and from listening attentively to the Holy Spirit, your concern for the common good gains a powerful interior incentive,” the Pope continued. “For in this way, politics can be practiced as ‘the highest form of charity,’ as it was defined by Pope Pius XI.”

