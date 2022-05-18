Catholic World News

Communion restored between Serbian, Macedonian Orthodox churches

May 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, in a surprise move, recently granted recognition to the 1.3-million member Macedonian Orthodox Church.



The church (CNEWA profile) broke away from the Serbian Orthodox Church in 1967.

