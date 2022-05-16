Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch recognizes Macedonian Orthodox Church in surprise move

May 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, has granted recognition to the 1.3-million member Macedonian Orthodox Church.



The church (CNEWA profile) broke away from the Serbian Orthodox Church in 1967. According to the report, the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as the Serbian Orthodox Church, opposed the recognition.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!