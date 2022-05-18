Catholic World News

Pope will preside at Pentecost Mass, Vatican announces

May 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff has announced that Pope Francis will preside at the Pentecost Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on June 5.



The Pope, who suffers from a painful knee condition, did not preside at the Masses of Easter Vigil and the Second Sunday of Easter (Divine Mercy Sunday), but did preside at a two-hour Mass on May 15 for the canonization of ten blesseds.

