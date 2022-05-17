Catholic World News

Bishop pays tribute to tolerance of late Emirates leader

May 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates from 2004 to 2022, died on May 13. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2019.

