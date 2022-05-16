Catholic World News

Vatican repeats offers to mediate as war enflames religious divisions

May 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, made his remarks during a trip to Croatia, where he also warned of a world crisis of democracy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!