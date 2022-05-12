Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin warns of crisis of democracy

May 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Three decades after the Holy See recognized a newly independent Croatia (map), the Vatican’s Secretary of State traveled to the largely Catholic nation.



“If 30 years ago Croatia was recognized by most members of the international community, including the Holy See, and formally counted among democratic countries, today we must unfortunately recognize that the democratic system in the world is going through a certain crisis,” said Cardinal Pietro Parolin. “We need only look at the resurgence of isolationism and authoritarianism, at new forms of inequality, exploitation of people and even slavery.”

