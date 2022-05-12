Catholic World News

Terrorists kill kidnapped priest in Nigeria

May 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Joseph Aketeh Bako, who ministered in Nigeria’s Kaduna State (map) and was abducted in March, has been killed by his captors.



Since 2011, Islamist groups have killed over 37,500 people in Kaduna and other northern Nigerian states, according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

