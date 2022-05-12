Catholic World News

Russian soldiers loot Catholic seminary in Ukraine

May 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Russian soldiers ransacked and looted the seminary of the Latin-rite Diocese of Kyiv-Zhytomyr, according to Aid to the Church in Need, which is raising funds for the seminary’s restoration.



“They took everything they could: kitchen utensils, washing machines, computers, and air conditioners,” said Father Ruslan Mykhalkiv, the seminary’s rector. “The seminarians’ rooms were ransacked, and they took liturgical items, including a chalice donated by St. John Paul II when he visited Ukraine in 2001.”

