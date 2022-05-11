Catholic World News

Argentine Carmelites pledge fidelity to bishops after convent takes prelates to court

May 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: After a Discalced Carmelite community accused Archbishop Mario Antonio Cargnello of Salta of gender violence, other Argentine Discalced Carmelite communities said in a joint statement that “for us ecclesial communion is a priority” and that disputes “must be resolved as a family in the womb of the Church, which processes the necessary and proper instruments to judge in each case, and as such put in place the necessary remedy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!