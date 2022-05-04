Catholic World News

Argentine nuns accuse archbishop, others of gender violence

May 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Congregation for Religious has intervened in a dispute between Archbishop Mario Antonio Cargnello of Salta, Argentina, and a local community of Discalced Carmelites. A May 3 court hearing for Archbishop Cargnello was called off when he said he had to attend a meeting of the bishops’ conference.

