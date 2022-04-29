Catholic World News

Vatican intervenes in dispute between Carmelites, Argentine archbishop

April 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Congregation for Religious has stepped into a dispute between Archbishop Mario Antonio Cargnello of Salta, Argentina, and a local community of Discalced Carmelites.



The Congregation announced that an “apostolic assistant” would be appointed to oversee the Carmelite monastery, following the conclusion of a Vatican investigation, which found that the nuns had improperly given support to an alleged lay visionary, acting “against the will of the bishop and the priests of the diocese.” The Vatican faulted the Carmelites for allowing a lay woman, who claims to have received apparitions fo the Virgin Mary for years, to live at the monastery and release her messages without ecclesiastical approval.

