Bishops of England, Wales end dispensation from Sunday Mass obligation

May 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Most people have resumed the wide range of normal activities, no longer restricted by the previous Covid measures,” the bishops of England and Wales said in their statement. “We therefore believe that the reasons which have prevented Catholics from attending Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation no longer apply.”

