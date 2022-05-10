Catholic World News

Newfoundland archdiocese could close most parishes

May 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of St. John’s, Newfoundland, is considering the closure of up to 20 parishes—more than half of all the parishes in the archdiocese—to resolve bankruptcy proceedings brought on by sex-abuse settlements.



The archdiocese has already listed a number of properties, including the cathedral basilica and archdiocesan headquarters.

