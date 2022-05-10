Catholic World News

Pope to South Sudanese leaders: ‘See God in your enemies’

May 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Joined by Justin Welby (Archbishop of Canterbury) and Jim Wallace (Moderator of the Church of Scotland), Pope Francis has issued an Easter message to the leaders of South Sudan.



The message, made public on May 7, precedes a scheduled papal visit in July.

