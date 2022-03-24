Catholic World News

South Sudan: Vatican unveils logo and motto of Pope ‘s visit

March 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I pray that all may be one” is the motto of the Pope’s apostolic journey to South Sudan, which will take place from July 5-7.



The nation of 11 million (map) is 61% Christian (and 38% Catholic), 32% ethnic religionist, and 7% Muslim, and gained independence from largely Muslim Sudan in 2011.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

