Be inspired by ‘great champion’ Father Matteo Ricci, Pope tells university students, faculty
May 10, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: On May 9, Pope Francis addressed students and faculty of the University of Macerata.
Macerata was the hometown of Father Matteo Ricci (1552-1610), the famed Jesuit missionary in China.
