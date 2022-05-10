Catholic World News

Be inspired by ‘great champion’ Father Matteo Ricci, Pope tells university students, faculty

May 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On May 9, Pope Francis addressed students and faculty of the University of Macerata.



Macerata was the hometown of Father Matteo Ricci (1552-1610), the famed Jesuit missionary in China.

