Catholic World News

‘Act now to stop most extreme abortion-on-demand bill ever seen,’ pro-life organization urges

May 10, 2022

» Continue to this story on Human Life Action

CWN Editor's Note: The US Senate is poised to consider legislation that would “impose abortion on demand nationwide at any stage of pregnancy through federal statute” and eliminate “modest and widely supported pro-life laws at every level of government,” warns Human Life Action, which works closely with the US Conference of Catholic Bishops in matters of pro-life legislation.



The legislation—the so-called Women’s Health Protection Act—has already passed in the House in a 218-211 vote, but failed to gain sufficient votes in the Senate in February, in a 48-46 vote.



The Wall Street Journal has published an editorial against the legislation (“Schumer’s Radical Abortion Bill”); NPR believes the legislation has little likelihood of passage (“Democrats promise votes on abortion rights despite vanishingly small odds of success”)—though Sen. Joe Manchin, who previously voted against the legislation, said he would “wait and see” before deciding how to vote.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!