Cardinal Pell questions ‘incomplete’ evidence from Becciu to Vatican court

May 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell, now 80, was Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy from 2014 to 2019. Commenting on Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s testimony at a Vatican trial, Cardinal Pell sardonically said that Becciu offered “a spirited defense of his blameless subordinate role in the Vatican finances. However, his account was somewhat incomplete.”

