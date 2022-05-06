Catholic World News

Becciu, at Vatican trial, testifies that Pope OK’d spending 1M euros to free kidnapped nun

May 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s “bombshell testimony could pose serious security implications for the Vatican and Catholic Church, since he provided evidence that the Pope was apparently willing to pay ransom to Islamic militants to free a nun,” the Associated Press reported.



Cardinal Becciu oversaw the internal affairs of the Roman Curia as Substitute (Sostituto) of the Secretariat of State from 2011 to 2018. Pope Francis created him a cardinal in the 2018 consistory and named him Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. In 2020, Becciu resigned from the “rights connected to the cardinalate.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!