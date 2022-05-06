Catholic World News

Poll shows most Americans favor abortion restrictions

May 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A new Pew Forum survey shows that most Americans favor some restrictions on legal abortion.



The poll, taken in March after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the crucial Dobbs case, showed that only 19% of Americans support unrestricted legal abortion on demand. While only 8% believe that abortion should be illegal in all circumstances, 71% favor some legal limitations.



The Pew survey confirms that overall American opinion has remained fairly consistent for years, with a majority saying that abortion should be legal, but favoring some restrictions.

