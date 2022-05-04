Action Alert!
Lebanon’s Cardinal Rai calls for calming southern front to resume border demarcation talks

May 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The comments from the Maronite Patriarch follow a rare flare-up on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

