Lebanon’s Cardinal Rai calls for calming southern front to resume border demarcation talks

May 04, 2022

Asharq Al-Awsat

CWN Editor's Note: The comments from the Maronite Patriarch follow a rare flare-up on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

