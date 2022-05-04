Catholic World News

Archbishop installed in Pondicherry while Dalit protests continue

May 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pondicherry is located in southern India. Dalits, once more commonly known as “untouchables” (Encyclopaedia Britannica article), have been protesting the appointment of a non-Dalit archbishop there.

