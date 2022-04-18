Catholic World News

Indian Dalit Christians step up protests against non-Dalit archbishop

April 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Dalits were once more commonly known as “untouchables” (Encyclopaedia Britannica article). “60% of India’s 25 million Christians hail from the disadvantaged Dalit and tribal groups,” according to the report, but “only one among the 17 bishops in the Tamil Nadu-Pondicherry region (map) is a Dalit.”

