Saint’s daughter opens religious center in Illinois

May 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Gianna Molla, the daughter of St. Gianna Beretta Molla (1922-1962), is opening the Molla Center for Family and Life in Springfield, IL.

