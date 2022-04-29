Catholic World News

Swiss priests say diocesan policy would ‘muzzle the doctrine of faith and morality’

April 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Some priests in the Swiss Diocese of Chur are resisting a new code of conduct, charging that it is a bid to “implant LGBT ideology in the Church under the guise of assault prevention.”



The Chur Circle of Priests has objected to the code—which was approved by Bishop Joseph Bonnemain—for discouraging a clear statement of the Church’s teachings on human sexuality. The group pointed out that priests are being asked to affirm that they will “refrain from sweeping negative assessments of allegedly unbiblical behavior based on sexual orientation.”

