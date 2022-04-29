Catholic World News

Ousted founder of Bose monastery plans new community

April 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Enzo Bianchi, the lay monk who founded the Bose ecumenical movement but was forced to leave that community, has announced plans to establish another community in northern Italy.



Bianchi said that he would establish the “Casa della Madia” in an old farmhouse in Albiano, to “live the last years of my life in peace.”



After becoming a prominent leader in the Church as head of the Bose community, Bianchi resigned from leadership there in 2017. Subsequent tensions within the group led to a Vatican investigation, and in 2020 Bianchi was directed to leave the monastery. After initially resisting, he left Bose in June 2021.

