Catholic World News

Benedict XVI greets St. John Paul II’s long-time secretary on canonization anniversary

April 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, the longtime personal secretary to Pope John Paul II, was recently cleared of charges that he was negligent in responding to sex-abuse allegations while serving as Archbishop of Krakow. Cardinal Dziwisz, now 83, visited the Pope-emeritus on April 27.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!