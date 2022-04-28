Catholic World News

Vatican’s chief diplomat visits Mexico during time of Church-State tensions

April 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, visited Mexico and met with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.



“Mexico and the Holy See look to the future together, sharing the same values,” the prelate said. “Today also in Mexico, Church and state are called to be an example for other countries, to show that it is possible to overcome extremism and polarization, creating more and more a culture of fraternity, freedom, dialogue and solidarity.”

