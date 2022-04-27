Catholic World News

Jordan’s king reaffirms role in protecting shrines

April 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: King Abdallah II of Jordan has confirmed his resolve to protect the shrines of the Holy Land.



Speaking on April 25, at a feast marking the conclusion of Ramadan, the Jordanian ruler said that his family remained dedicated to the preservation of both Muslim and Christian shrines in Jerusalem. He said that commitment remains in place, despite the “fait accompli” control of Jerusalem by the state of Israel—which, he said, violates international law.

