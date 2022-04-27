Catholic World News

Vatican hosts conference on working conditions in lay movements

April 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life has organized a one-day conference on working conditions in lay associations, movements, and communities. Topics include “justice, charity, and freedom” in lay associations, as well as the legal implications of work for lay associations.

