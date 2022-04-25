Catholic World News

Pope fills 5 key Vatican posts

April 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has filled five key posts in the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.



The Pontiff has named Cardinal Michael Czerny the Prefect, and Sister Alessandra Smerilli the Secretary, of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. The two had previously held the positions on an interim basis. The Pope also appointed Father Fabio Baggio as the Dicastery’s undersecretary; he was previously undersecretary of the Dicastery’s Migrants and Refugees Section.



Pope Francis also named Msgr. Armando Matteo the Secretary of the Doctrinal Section, and Msgr. John J. Kennedy the Secretary of the Disciplinary Section, of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Msgr. Matteo was previously the Congregation’s adjunct undersecretary; Msgr. Kennedy, an Irish priest, previously led the disciplinary section but did not have the title of Secretary.



The appointments thus represent continuity, rather than significant change—but cardinals in nine other Vatican positions have passed the retirement age of 75, and the Pontiff has yet to name their successors.

