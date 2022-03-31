Catholic World News

‘Personnel is policy’: cardinals in 9 key Vatican posts have passed retirement age

March 31, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Praedicate Evangelium [Preach the Gospel], the Pope’s apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia, was published on March 19. “The real scope of Francis’ changes,” the Pillar reports, “will be seen when the new constitution comes into force on June 5, when the Pope will likely clarify who is running the new combined departments.”



The leaders of the Council of Cardinal Advisors, Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, Congregation for Bishops, Congregation for the Eastern Churches, Congregation for Catholic Education, Pontifical Council for Culture, Apostolic Penitentiary, and Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development have all passed the retirement age of 75.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!