African bishops tell IMF to help continent with debt stress

April 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “African countries did not have means to mobilize sufficient resources for responding to the pandemic, and had to make impossible choices between saving lives and jobs, or paying creditors,” the bishop Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar said in a statement issued at a World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting.

