Philippines leads the world in baptisms

April 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2020, more people were baptized in the Philippines (1,603,283) than in all of Europe (1,533,666), according to the Archdiocese of Manila, citing figures provided by Archbishop Charles Brown, the apostolic nuncio.



Mexico (1,537,710) and Brazil (1,126,152) had the second and third-highest numbers of baptisms.

