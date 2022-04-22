Catholic World News

“We stand by Ukraine,” Ecumenical Patriarch says in Easter message

April 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Greek Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, said in his Easter message that “we stand and suffer alongside the pious and courageous people of Ukraine that bear a heavy cross ... It is unimaginable for us Christians to remain silent before the obliteration of human dignity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!