Pope thanks Orban for taking Ukrainians, Orban invites Pope to Hungary

April 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On April 21, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met privately with Pope Francis for 40 minutes at the Vatican and discussed refugees, with an apparent absence of the tensions that surrounded their meeting in Hungary last September.

